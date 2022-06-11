They discover that frequent nightmares could be an early warning of Parkinson’s

When it comes to sleep, this process is an important part of our lives, as it helps us restore the energy consumed during the activities that are part of our daily routine.

Thus, a good night’s sleep allows us to approach the duties of the day with a better disposition to perform them, as well as to make important decisions related to work or home.

However, it has happened to all of us on one or several occasions to experience nightmares within the dream. When this happens we simply think that it is a reflection of the worries or fears harbored in our mind.

However, a study carried out recently in elderly men has revealed that the manifestation of nightmares in old age can be considered as an early sign that precedes the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

Nightmares have long been associated with this neurological disease, specifically within the male gender. This study is the first to focus on deciphering whether these symptoms represent a warning sign for the development of Parkinson’s or if they are just a consequence of the condition.

In this sense, a population of 3,818 older men with typical brain function to be followed up for a period of 12 years. Throughout this process, the researchers in charge discovered that those who manifested nightmares frequently were twice as likely to develop Parkinson’s.

It is worth mentioning that most of these diagnoses were obtained during the first five years of the study.

Also, the results establish that the content of dreams should be taken into account as a factor to determine the presence of Parkinson’s in older adults, so that later these undergo early intervention to help prevent the onset of physical symptoms, such as slowness, stiffness, and tremors.

In statistical terms, a quarter of Parkinson’s patients report having nightmares from the moment they are diagnosed; some up to 10 years earlier.

Added to this, people with this pathology experience frequent nightmares up to four times more than the average person, and may also develop sleep disorders as a result of rapid eye movements that cause the reproduction of these unpleasant visions in sleep.