They discover mouthwash that kills COVID 19, and they serve some of the cheapest

At a time when the sixth wave has infected almost half of the population, there is good news to try to reduce infections.

This is the result of a study carried out among five countries, a study that shows that mouthwashes that have Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC), kill the virus when it is inside our mouth, which is why it begins to be used frequently. in dentists before performing operations.

It would have to be used for about 30 seconds, and that would be enough to deactivate the virus between one and five hours and prevent it from spreading through saliva.

While some media indicate that the ideal is to use the mouthwash that has bioencapsulated D-limonene (called Xyntrus and patented by the Brix USA LLC laboratory), others ensure that any mouthwash with Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC), including the 2 euro Mercadona (on Amazon there are several with CPC), is enough. This last statement comes from the hands of the University of Valencia (UV) and Dentaid Research Center in a study published in the ‘Journal of Oral Microbiology’.

We already know that the saliva of infected individuals has a high virus load, which is why it is important to wear masks, avoid kisses and be very careful with sneezes, but if we manage to use mouthwash more frequently, we can greatly reduce the spread in this way.

It is important that there is a study that shows something like this, and it is also important to keep in mind that we are talking about general solutions that can be applied for different types of viruses. It is very possible that with everything we have learned in the last two years, we will be able to maintain hygienic habits that reduce the spread of other diseases, including, of course, the omnipresent flu.