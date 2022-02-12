Search here...
They discover microbes that cause obesity, and that it can be contagious

By: Brian Adam

For many years, obesity has been considered a serious health problem, causing the death of millions of people around the world annually, which is why campaigns focused on promoting good nutrition and encouraging people to do something are always being carried out. physical activity to keep fat levels at bay.

Recently, a study by medical researchers emerged that seems to have given a new approach to this situation.

This is the discovery of a molecule that helped determine the correlation between tiny creatures that inhabit our intestines and fat levels present in our body.

The researchers in charge of the study were able to verify how much this link has been progressively increasing for some time as they gained knowledge about how the ecosystem of microbes housed inside us affects our health, as well as in the proportions adopted by our body.

In this sense, recent studies have suggested that both thinness and weight gain could become contagious thanks to the spread of certain microbes.

Likewise, it is believed that obesity is a condition in which different factors come together, such as interaction between our genes, environment and dietalong with the composition of our microbial flora.

In this sense, there are studies that indicate that a 10% of metabolic molecules present in mice may be attributable to the microbiome.

This statement caught the attention of the molecular biologist Ken Liu who took on the task of examining these chemicals in greater detail.

Together with his team, Liu detected the presence of a molecule known as delta-valerobetaine in those mice that were exposed to the microbes, but not in those that lacked the microbiome and had been kept in pristine conditions serving as a control group.

Thanks to the use of cell cultures, the team was able to show that delta-valerobetaine helped reduce carnitine levels.

At the time that the mice with this molecule began to eat fatty foods, the level of carnitine in these was not high enough to carry out its job of carrying fat molecules to the mitochondria to transform them into energy.

This caused the mice to accumulate more fat in their livers. The researchers then tested their finding on 214 humans. At the end of the study it was found that the mean levels of delta-valerobetaine present in the blood I get to be 40% taller in those who had a BMI greater than 30 in contrast to those with a lower BMI.

Previous articlePlay, the application that will allow you to watch YouTube videos from…
Brian Adam
