They discover material in a 50,000-year-old meteorite that could revolutionize electronics and fast charging

Meteorites or aerolites are constituted as rock fragments that at some point in their journey penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere to impact on its surface.

Thus, when entering the Earth’s atmosphere, the meteorite produces friction accompanied by high temperatures that cause the wear of this celestial body. This causes a light trail called a meteor to be partially produced.

For centuries, meteorites have been an object of fascination within the different civilizations that have populated the Earth, which has remained intact until today, where, thanks to technology, it has been possible to study them in more detail.

In that sense, recently a team of scientists made the y of a tiny and intricate structure whose existence had not been previously determined, and which was found in the diamonds from inside an ancient meteorite.

According to the researchers, the structure has special qualities that be exploited by the technology sector to create faster or implement new types of .

Designated by the name of Diablo Canyon, this meteorite had its impact on Earth a few years ago. 50 thousand yearsbut it was not until 1891 when it was found.

Regarding its dimensions, it is estimated that the original mass from which this fragment was detached had about 30 meters in diameter and a weight of 60 thousand tons.

Also, scientists think that these peculiar diamond structures could have formed and become trapped in the meteorite.

It was also possible to know that diamonds do not belong to common varieties like those on Earth, since they have a hexagonal crystal structure called lonsdaleitewhich forms as a result of extremely high pressures and temperatures.

In addition to this material, scientists discovered the presence of graphenewhich is a substance based on carbon but which here gave rise to formations called devilswhich have an appearance resembling that of a layered pattern but they are not precisely aligned.

It is believed that diaphytes could be found in other carbonaceous materials, making them a widely accessible resource. The researchers are optimistic when pointing out that this material could be used in the future for the manufacture of tiny electronics with ultra-fast charging speeds.

Likewise, graphene would allow the development of fast and flexible technology, taking into account that it is as light as a feather. Another characteristic that graphene possesses is that of being so strong like a diamondin addition to highly conductive and a million times finer than a human hair.

After successfully replicating lonsdaleite in a laboratory, Christoph Salzmann, a chemist at the college university of London, feels likely that in the future controlled growth of the layers of structures can be carried out to design materials that are ultra hard and ductile. Subsequently, these would be provided with Adjustable electronic properties from conductive to insulating.