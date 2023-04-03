They discover a magnetic field on a planet that could harbor extraterrestrial life

The discovery of a coherent radio signal coming from the rocky planet YZ Ceti b, located about 12 light-years away from our solar system, suggests that it could be a habitable planet. This sign indicates that the planet has its own magnetic field, which is essential to sustain life on a world.

The news, disclosed on independent.co.uk, is already going around the world, here I summarize it.

The importance of the magnetic field in planetary habitability

On Earth, the magnetic field protects us from the high-energy particles and plasma that are emitted by the Sun. Without this magnetic field, our atmosphere would be stripped of the elements necessary for life, and cosmic radiation would be deadly to everyone. organism. Therefore, it is believed that any form of extraterrestrial life also depends on the presence of a protective magnetic field.

Until now, however, it has been difficult for researchers to determine whether distant rocky planets have their own magnetic fields, making it difficult to determine how likely a planet could support life.

Detection of a coherent radio signal in YZ Ceti b

The new candidate, YZ Ceti b, is a rocky planet orbiting a red dwarf star at a close distance. The coherent radio signal that was detected on the planet appears to be generated when the star interacts with the planet’s magnetic field. Because they are so close, this new candidate is an ideal pair to test theories about whether those magnetic fields could be detectable at such a distance.

The researchers described the effect as similar to the aurora borealis, which occurs on Earth when high-energy particles from the Sun interact with our planet’s atmosphere. “We’re really seeing the aurora on the star, and that’s what this radio emission is,” said Sebastian Pineda, an astrophysicist at the University of Colorado and one of the researchers who saw the signal. “There should also be aurora on the planet if it has its own atmosphere.”

Implications for the search for extraterrestrial life

The discovery of the coherent radio signal at YZ Ceti b has significant implications for the search for extraterrestrial life. The search for habitable or living worlds in other solar systems depends in part on the ability to determine whether rocky, Earth-like exoplanets have magnetic fields.

This discovery not only suggests that YZ Ceti b has a magnetic field, but also provides a promising method for finding more similar planets, said Joe Pesce, program manager at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

The findings are described in a new paper, ‘Coherent Radio Bursts from the Known Dwarf Planet M-host YZ Ceti’, published in nature astronomy.