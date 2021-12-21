They discover a company that impersonates influencers in OnlyFans

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

OnlyFans is a payment platform that allows users to have a more intimate and direct contact with their favorite artists and content creators. It serves as a kind of private stage where celebrities and entertainment characters interact with their fans and answer your questions.

The workers of a company that manages the OnlyFans accounts of popular influencers read the messages sent by their fans and respond to them by posing as the headlines of the profile

But according to an investigation carried out by Business Insider, there is a company that manages the OnlyFans accounts of some of these celebrities that is actually impersonating them.

That is, on many occasions the workers of said company pretend to be the artists and read and respond to targeted messages to them who have sent their followers. In this way, users, who are paying money to have a direct line to their idols, are actually talking to employees of a marketing agency. They confess their fetishes, fantasies and other intimate issues.

Apparently, the company in question, called Unruly Agency, is in charge of keeping OnlyFans accounts of numerous very popular influencers on the social network. The company assures that its work is limited to helping famous people to schedule their photo publications and their posts on the platform.

However, some employees of the agency have recognized that they also read and respond to messages theoretically addressed to “celebrities”. Before the avalanche of users who want to relate to these characters, the company puts its employees to act as “black writers” who impersonate the account holders.

According to the research, OnlyFans terms of use in this regard are not entirely clear. In other words, the rules of the platform do not categorically prohibit the impersonation of the owners of the profiles.

