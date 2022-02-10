They develop the first “closed circuit” brain, to study and control diseases

A research team from the University of Oxford set out to identify biomarkers that signify the state of pathologies such as Parkinson’s and how they vary throughout the day/night cycle.

Also, this advance may serve to develop “closed-loop” stimulation patterns that optimize symptom management and improve sleep.

Deep brain stimulation using a bioelectronic implant

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is an approved, safe, and effective treatment for patients with Parkinson’s disease or motor symptoms that cannot be adequately controlled with medication. To date, more than 200,000 people worldwide have received DBS systems.

The Picostim system is the world’s first miniaturized skull-mountable DBS system currently in the pivotal ‘SPARKS’ clinical study, the pulse generator (IPG) is one-third the size of conventional DBS devices. This is a rechargeable DBS device, where the Picostim system has been designed to allow for a faster, single-stage implantation procedure.

Skull implantation eliminates the need for tunneled extension cables. Using the best available technology and practice, the implantation procedure for a chest-mounted IPG typically involves five to seven hours of surgical time in a multi-stage procedure. Picostim, on the other hand, can be implanted in a single stage, without removing the stereotactic framework used to precisely position the electrodes, allowing for a more optimal and efficient surgical workflow.

Professor Denison said: “Implantable stimulators provide a unique platform to enable clinical neuroscience by providing 24/7 access to brain networks. Scientific instrumentation serves first to help understand disease pathology and then can be configured to prototype enhanced therapy options, including customization for patient-specific physiology and rhythms. Creating state-of-the-art fully implantable clinical research tools required cooperation between academia and industry to ensure research instrumentation meets stringent regulatory standards, and the PicostimTM-DyNeuMo research tool is the result of symbiotic collaboration with Bioinduction leveraging your Picostim platform».

Professor Alex Green added: “This is an exciting time for medical device research in the UK. In the past, clinicians often explored new indications for existing technology, while engineers built new systems in parallel. This collaboration aims to integrate the development of innovative technology with exploration of the mechanisms underlying disease states from an early stage, and will therefore increase our understanding of disease as we seek to treat it. It is also an excellent example of a multidisciplinary collaboration, academia and industry working together with the same goals and bringing their strengths to the table”.

Ivor Gillbe, director of Bioinduction declared: “This is an exciting time for the UK Bioinduction and bioelectronic drug industry. Bioinduction’s mission is to enable a paradigm shift in the world of DBS implants for people with chronic brain disorders. The team and partners have achieved a significant milestone in the development of the next generation of elegant and evolutionary cranialized brain pacemaker platforms.”

The clinical trial of this development is being supported by the University of Oxford and the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with input from Neurology (Dr Nagarajah Sarangmat) as well as Neuropsychology (Dr Simon Prangnell).

Designed to be a configurable research platform, the team is now preparing funded trials using Picostim in post-stroke chronic pain, epilepsy and disorders of consciousness.

These advances are available for investigational use only and are not approved for use outside of clinical studies.