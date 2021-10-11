They develop self-defense algorithm against hacks

If an attacker manages to breach the security filters and take control of the IT systems of a company, industry or institution, in a matter of seconds they can cause great damage.

Computer hijacking, information theft or mere sabotage are part of the increasingly frequent scenarios faced by the computer security sector, which in response to this constant challenge seeks to develop new solutions. A new invention proposes the implementation of a complex first level of security, whose response is automatic.

An extra layer of protection, automated with an algorithm

Hany Abdel-Khalik, a nuclear engineer at Purdue University, developed a security algorithm that makes computer systems aware of themselves, consequently generating the ability to heal themselves in the event of damage caused.

Through a complex mechanism, this new development can restore a system even if an attacker is armed with a perfect duplicate of it. With this tool, possessing “covert knowledge” according to its creator, the introduction of any falsified data will be automatically detected and rejected, without depending on any human intervention.

Imagine having a lot of bees floating around you. Once you move around a bit, the whole bee network responds, so it has that butterfly effect. Here, if someone dips their finger into the data, the whole system will know that there was an intrusion and can correct the changed data », Abdel-Khalik noted in conversation with his house of studies.

These projects usually arise from other research branches. Today, however, critical infrastructure systems used in nuclear power generation use advanced computational techniques, including machine learning, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence.

This model has been put to the test in experimental settings, with results exhibited in different articles. Although the focus has been on the use of this technology in nuclear reactors, the researchers note that they see in this initiative the potential to extend its use to all industries that use sensors and control loops.

The digitization of industries inevitably entails an analysis and the subsequent implementation of certain safeguards in terms of security. As technology advances, so too are the dangers on the web reaching new levels. In the face of potential attacks, we are already talking about automated system recoveries. In the coming times, the tools to be shuffled will probably be of a similar tenor to the one presented in this note.