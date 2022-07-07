They develop facial recognition system that can identify expressions with greater precision

For people, facial expression is a key element of our non-verbal communication, as it is a revealing reflection of our emotions and mood.

For artificial intelligence, mastering the ability to identify these expressions remains a challenge. Although there is already progress in this regard, a recent investigation presented a new project that extends the possibilities within the area.

AI for accurate recognition of facial expressions

Under human social dynamics, non-verbal expressions are a fundamental aspect of our communication. Beyond proxemic or kinetic variables related to other parts of the body, what is transmitted through the face is usually one more aspect that defines the perception of someone with whom one dialogues or simply shares a space.

Regarding the latest technologies, there are many advances that we have known about facial recognition, mainly focused on identification and security matters. However, the possibility of using this resource to detect and measure the emotions expressed through a face is somewhat more difficult to address.

Many researchers working in the field of artificial intelligence have devoted efforts to address this task, through the use of various modeling and classification techniques, including convolutional neural networks, which are highly popular within this class of projects. The main challenge that these initiatives face are the high costs associated with the implementation of these infrastructures and the complex training work that must be carried out on these networks.

In order to make the execution of this type of projects more affordable, a research team developed a convolutional neural network model for the recognition of facial expressions, created with the purpose of obtaining a good balance between the speed of training, the use of of the memory of the equipment and the accuracy of recognition of the applied model.

This research was led by Dr. Jia Tian of Jilin Normal Engineering University in China. In his project, unlike conventional convolutional neural network models, the use of depth-separable convolutions was proposed. This implies that the central operation performed at each layer of one of these networks, combining the results at the end of the process.

By applying the proposed type of convolution, using a technique called “preactivated residual blocks,” the presented model was able to process input facial expressions in a coarse-to-fine manner. In this way, the team greatly reduced the computational cost and the necessary number of parameters that the system must learn to present an accurately performed classification.

The tests carried out with this model were used as a comparison parameter against other facial expression recognition models. For this exercise, both the new model and the others presented for reference were trained on a popular dataset, called the “Extended Cohn-Kanade Dataset,” which contains more than 35,000 labeled images of faces expressing common emotions. The results obtained were classified as satisfactory, since the model developed by Tian’s team presented the highest precision recorded (72.4%), also using the least number of possible parameters.

“The model we developed is particularly effective for facial expression recognition when small sample data sets are used. The next step in our research is to further optimize the model architecture and achieve even better classification performance.”Tian said.

Although facial recognition is currently mainly associated with security, advances of this type can enhance the modes of interaction between humans and computers, expanding its possibilities of use for safe driving, medicine and other monitoring tasks.