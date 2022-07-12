They develop clay for 3D printing of pieces for interior decoration

One of the great advances and innovations attributed to 3D printing in recent times is the projection of the use of this technology in the construction area.

Some research has already experimented around printing thick works, with concrete or steel. Now, a more recent project presented a 3D printing system with clay, to build pieces for interior design, such as the room divider that appears in the photograph attached to this article.

[mb_related_posts1]

3D printing to decorate or condition the interior of a home

A team of engineers from the Waterloo School of Architecture, faced with the advancement of 3D printing in the construction of large infrastructures, focused on a complementary aspect to attend to: interior design. To this end, they began 3D printing interlocking bricks made from clay, to create room dividers and other decorative pieces for interior design.

Clay is a well-known and widely used material, for thousands of years throughout the history of mankind. A new mode of use for this material came from the increasingly advanced technology of 3D printing.

“This approach embraces the spirit of traditional ceramic craftsmanship with robotic precision, offering new avenues for material expression and geometric complexity within this field,” team members wrote in the presentation of this project, called Hive.

The result of the attached image, which can be seen in detail through this video, is now in the offices on the 24th floor of the Investment Management Corporation building in Ontario, Canada. It is a decorative honeycomb wall, which presents variations in light and the privacy it grants. The distinctive feature of these bricks is that their openings can be gradually opened or closed.

[mb_related_posts2]

This wall lets in some light, but also offers a bit of privacy. Although it is made of clay bricks, it has a wooden frame structure that surrounds it, because those bricks themselves are not structural, but they are also not weak, since they have an interlocking design.

That interlocking feature, as well as the differently shaped openings, required a lot of tweaking on both the digital and physical models. The material itself also created some challenges. Engineers tested various clay formulations to discover the optimal material for 3D printing.

3D printing is based on the ability of the material to harden quickly. In plastic, this is a function of temperature: as the plastic cools, it gets harder, meaning new layers can be added quite quickly. On concrete and clay it is a matter of dryness. This creates some challenges as the old layer needs to be dry enough not to collapse, but not too dry to stick to the new layer.

The team behind this project will continue to explore the benefits of this raw material, subject to the innovation offered by 3D printing systems. The ability to customize the builds generated using this method is one of the reasons behind initiatives like this one.