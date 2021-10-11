They develop artificial intelligence capable of designing sports shoe models

Engineer Stan van der Vossen has designed an artificial intelligence that he trained using machine learning to design thousands of athletic shoes. The models are completely randomized and derived from a data feed for more than 20 days that helped the AI ​​to generate different models.

In the web thissneakerdoesnotexist We can see all the models that he has created so far (2000) and even choose one and edit it to our liking. Now, unless we have the wherewithal to make shoes, editing our own model won’t do much good, but it does for Vossen.

Non-human design

Inspired by other machine learning models, Vossen did this experiment and showed that we can barely tell the difference between a real shoe and one created by an AI. All the models look quite feasible, in fact you may even think that you have already seen them at some point, but, as the website itself says, these shoes do not exist.

Vossen announced that he plans to improve the edit control to add more variables. Right now we can change the color palette, reduce or increase creativity and choose between traditional or futuristic. The models that we can create are interesting to say the least, so it’s worth taking a look.

For his part, in this link we can read Vossen’s explanation in which we can find out how he trained the AI ​​and what hardware he used. It is not something available to everyone, not only because of its talent, but because you also need an RTX 3090, among other Nvidia tools that are not exactly cheap.