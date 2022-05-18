They develop a system to capture “solar energy” at night

In the framework of renewable energies, solar energy is an emblematic example. However, its capture, through the use of photovoltaic panels, is associated with daytime, due to the presence of light.

This ability could also be associated with the night, thanks to research by scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia, in which they found a method to harness this energy even when the sun is not pointing directly at us.

A new approach to harnessing the sun’s energy

The so-called “alternative energies” today have as a common factor their unpredictability. Nature moves at its own pace, leaving the availability of the resources necessary for its generation to its own chance, such as the availability of sunlight and strong winds, in the case of solar and wind energy, respectively.

Marking the emphasis on solar energy, although this constitutes a great contribution, unfortunately the possibility of capturing it cannot be counted on permanently. For example, in winter, a season characterized by increased energy consumption, it is more difficult to take advantage of solar energy. In addition, due to technical restrictions inherent to photovoltaic panels, they cannot fulfill their function at night, where electricity is even synonymous with heating.

Despite the impossibility of capturing solar energy at night, at least through the traditional mechanism, UNSW researchers presented a model which does make it possible, through the use of a semiconductor device called a thermo-radiative diode. This device is made from materials that can be found in night vision goggles and, as scientists have now shown, it can generate electricity from infrared light.

The principle behind this newly developed system is that basically the sun heats the Earth and charges it like a battery. Once sunset arrives, our planet begins to radiate all the heat it accumulated during the day. It is precisely this energy that a thermo-radiative diode can capture to convert it into electricity.

At least based on the current capabilities of these systems, they are only outlined as a complement to other electricity generation systems. Compared to classic solar panels, these diodes can generate 100,000 times less power. However, with the refinement of this technology, the results could be more efficient in the near future. According to projections of the scientists involved in this project, in theory, it should be possible to produce about 1/10 of the power of a solar cell in the future.

Although the potential for energy supply through this route is small, scientists are already proposing it as a power route for small devices, such as portable electronic devices, which could incorporate a power generator that works from the heat emitted by the human body. , eliminating the need for batteries in some devices.

There is a lack of technical improvement and commercial development for the implementation of this technology to become a reality in a specific case, either through the system proposed by this research or some other similar one. However, the emergence of other projects that pursue the exploitation of this same resource, such as a stanford research that we learned about a month ago, are signs that this “night solar energy” has a future.