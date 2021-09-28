They develop a system for drones to recover and end their trip after an accident

There are no longer doubts about the progressively gained ground that unmanned vehicles have obtained in the current urban modernization projections.

As a delivery system, surveillance or for industrial tasks, the use of drones works in a proven way, but it still has a series of pending tasks related to its guarantees of safety and response to accidents.

A new security endorsement for drones

Much has been made in the tech milieu about the ability of a delivery drone to send a package from one end of a city to another. A little-studied scenario is what happens when the travel of these unmanned vehicles is hampered by an accident. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign developed a method to measure the ability of vehicles to recover and safely complete their mission.

“Engineers build a lot of redundancy in each system, because failure is not an option when it comes to ensuring safety”said Melkior Ornik, a professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Illinois. “When accidents occur, the vehicle system requires a kind of rapid, real-time replanning to continue its mission or, less ideally, discover a safe alternate mission. For example, the malfunctioning drone may not be able to reach its destination, but it has enough power to avoid a highly populated area and crash into an empty field.added the researcher in conversation with his house of studies.

At the engineering level, this project had the collaboration of Bihrle Applied Research, Inc, dedicated to the development of security solutions for air vehicles.

Ornik developed through a mechanism that he calls quantitative resilience, a control system that seeks to establish the capabilities of a system after facing an adverse event. In the main analysis scenario, the ability of the vehicle to recover from damage to an engine, rudder or other part was examined, compromising control over a part of its system.

“The other cases looked at situations where all the actuators are still working, but not at full power.”Ornik commented. Let’s say you’re driving your car and suddenly you can only turn the wheel a quarter of the way, not all the way. We are trying to figure out how to continue to control the system as safely as possible after such a thing happens »added.

Ornik said calculating quantitative resilience is a complex task, as it requires solving four nested, possibly non-linear optimization problems. However, the model presented by the researcher responds efficiently to perform these calculations. “Based on control theory and two novel geometric results, we reduce the calculation of quantitative resilience to a single linear optimization problem”he commented.

The main details of this development, called SAFERR, can be found in the following video, as well as the scientific details behind this advance can be consulted at this article.