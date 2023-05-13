They develop a mobile application to detect Alzheimer’s through speech

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease that affects millions of people around the world. Detecting it in its early stages is essential to initiate interventions that can delay its progression. Along these lines, a team of researchers from the University of Tsukuba has developed a prototype of a mobile application that makes it possible to detect Alzheimer’s and mild cognitive impairment through the analysis of users’ speech.

The application, designed to be self-administered, arises in response to the need for friendly and easy-to-use early detection tools in everyday life. Speech presents itself as a promising data source, as language disturbances have been observed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. However, automatic speech recognition, which converts human voice to text, is often less accurate in older people, which presents a challenge in developing an accurate automatic tool.

Speech data collection and analysis

To assess the feasibility of this app, the researchers conducted a study with 114 participants, including Alzheimer’s patients, patients with mild cognitive impairment, and cognitively normal participants. Participants were asked to perform five cognitive tasks based on neuropsychological assessments used for dementia screening. These tasks included picture descriptions and tests of verbal fluency.

Data analysis showed that the degree of language impairment could be reliably estimated by linguistic characteristics, especially those related to semantic aspects, such as informativeness and vocabulary richness, even when the accuracy of automatic speech recognition was low. deficient. In addition to linguistic features, acoustic and prosodic features of the participants’ voices were included in the machine learning models.

High precision in the detection of MCI and Alzheimer’s

Combining these linguistic features with acoustic and prosodic features enabled machine learning models to reliably detect mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s. The results showed an accuracy of 88% in the detection of MCI and 91% in the detection of Alzheimer’s. These results are encouraging, since they indicate that the developed application could play an important role in access to early detection tools for Alzheimer’s.

This study represents a significant advance in the development of automated tools for the early detection of Alzheimer’s and mild cognitive impairment. The self-administered mobile application offers the possibility of making detections in a convenient and accessible way in people’s daily lives. The ability to capture language disturbances even under conditions of low accuracy in automatic speech recognition is a remarkable achievement.

