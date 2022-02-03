Search here...
They develop a mechanism to save electricity in greenhouses

By: Brian Adam

A new Internet-connected lighting system for greenhouses could dramatically reduce a farmer’s electricity bill, according to a study.

This predictive lighting control system could optimize plant lighting by predicting sunlight and only running lights when needed.

Greenhouses with more efficient energy consumption

On rainy or cloudy days, the plants receive supplemental lighting to compensate for the lack of sunlight. Although this measure is effective, these lights can be expensive and inefficiently consume large amounts of electricity.

A team of researchers from the University of Georgia designed a new lighting system that could reduce a greenhouse’s electrical demand without harming plants.

“When LED lights first hit the market, they gave us the opportunity to control greenhouse lighting to a level not previously possible”said Marc Van Iersel, a professor in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “At that time, there was a lot of research being done to optimize the lights themselves, but hardly anyone was working on intelligent control of the lighting system,” added the scientist in conversation with his house of studies.

“Electricity used for lights is between 10% and 30% of the cost of running a greenhouse”Van Iersel said. “Our research started with the idea that if we can reduce this cost, we can have a very rapid impact on the efficiency and sustainability of greenhouses”.

This new control system is based on the use of a series of sensors to measure the climatic conditions of a model, plus a series of light prediction algorithms. Taken together, this system can predict the amount of sunlight that could enter in the future, optimizing the lights in the greenhouse to balance the light source just right.

Greenhouses are predominantly used during winter and spring, so the team tested their system during both growing seasons. While both experiments showed reduced costs while maintaining plant growth, the new system had a greater impact during the spring. It cut costs by 33% in the spring, but only 4% in the winter. The system generates the most savings while the sun is shining. Because the winter months have shorter days, the lights are required to be on more often.

The savings could be greater, according to the scientists, since the initial tests and calculations were carried out assuming a flat electricity rate. For this reason, the next challenge is to add to your calculations the possibility of working with electricity rates differentiated by time.

The technical details of this study were published in Plants.

Brian Adam
