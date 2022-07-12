HomeMobileAndroidThey detect malware on Android that subscribes its victims to premium services

They detect malware on Android that subscribes its victims to premium services

There is no doubt about the boom that malware has had in this time, as well as the methods used to introduce them into Android devices to carry out their harmful action.

The latest thing recently discovered in this field has been malware designed to subscribe users to a premium service without them noticing.

To do this, the malware executes a fairly elaborate attack that relies on something called dynamic code loading. In that sense, the malware makes the victims pay the subscription to the premium service through the monthly bill from your telecom providertaking advantage of the wireless application protocol (WAP) used by cellular networks.

That would explain why some strains of malware disable Wi-Fi or wait until the user is out of Wi-Fi range. It is at this point that dynamic code loading comes into action allowing the malware to carry out background the victim’s subscription to the premium service.

Following this, the malware reads a OTP (one time password) which constitutes a preliminary step before finalizing the subscription and fill in the OTP field in your name, while the notification generated by this action keeps it hidden, making its actions go unnoticed in the system.

However, as a favorable thing to mention, there is the fact that this malware tends to spread outside of Google Play, since the Google platform has a protocol that prevents store applications from using dynamic code loading.

For now, users should continue to take the appropriate precautions to prevent their phone from being an easy prey for this type of attack.

