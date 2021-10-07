They demand from the EU measures to facilitate the switch to alternative search engines

For some of the alternative search services to Google, Efforts carried out in the European Union remain insufficient, noting how Google continues to dominate the Internet search segment, preventing users from switching to other alternatives easily.

To do this, four of the alternative search engines, DuckDuckGo, Qwant, Ecosia and Lilo (search for social causes), have prepared an open letter asking the legislators of the European Union to address the continued dominance of the technology giant since in addition set rules for search engine preference menus.



In this sense, urge to change the Digital Markets Law urgently to prevent internet giants from cracking down on access to alternative search engines.

They understand that “the tech giant’s ability to set harmful defaults continues to limit the ease with which consumers can switch to non-Google alternatives.”

More specifically, they point out that:

Specifically, the DMA should enshrine in law a requirement for a search engine preferences menu that would effectively prohibit Google from acquiring default search access points from gatekeepers’ operating systems and browsers. Additionally, the DMA must ensure that in addition to selecting their preferred default search on initial onboarding, consumers can switch with a single click at any time via prompts from competing websites or search engine applications.

The four search engines They see that the current legislation does not contemplate any measure that helps break the continued dominance in the Internet search segment of the technology giant, which has a crushing 93% share, so they want them to add amendments add rules to help break the search monopoly.

The last resort They pursue that users can have the ease of switching search engines with a simple click away, either on mobile devices as well as on desktop computers.

For the representatives of these alternative search engines, the mechanisms introduced at the end of last year in the Digital Market Law are insufficient.

At best, Google was able to introduce in Android the possibility of choosing a search engine when configuring an Android device, although there is nothing similar either in Chrome OS or in other desktop systems.