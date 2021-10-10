They create robot-drone with the ability to walk and fly

Already in the past we have documented the existence of bipedal robots capable of replicating human locomotion, as well as others endowed with the ability to perform tasks in the same way as a human being.

However, as of yet, they had not been seen to develop a robot and drone combination that could walk and fly.

Well, this is what a group of Caltech engineers did to bring their robot to life LEONARDO (LEgs ON boARD drOne, legs aboard a drone).

For now, this legged drone is a proof of concept to determine its viability before it can move on to development phase. In this sense, many engineers and companies around the world are in search of effective methods to provide mobility to robots, either through the implementation of wheels or legs.

It is in the latter that the engineers saw in nature a source of inspiration, specifically in birds, whose anatomy served as a reference when finding a viable method to provide mobility to their robot. And, when talking about birds, their anatomical ability to alternate between flying and walking is remarkable.

Taking this into account, the engineers proceeded to devise a way to replicate the anatomical advantages of the bird in their project. In the end they got a robot that can take flight when facing difficult terrain to traverse on land or rely on its propellants when required.

Regarding its specifications, LEONARDO has a 2.58 kg weight, supplemented by a height of 75 centimeters. In its upper part it has four propellers which are used by the robot when it needs to propel itself like a drone.

Added to this, LEONARDO’s legs are sturdy enough to make this robot stand up upright and balanced.

As can be seen in the following video, this robot has the ability to move on land without difficulties, as well as avoiding obstacles entering flight.

However, its dexterity is even more interesting when using a skate to skate or keep the balancing on a tightrope aided by propellers.

To obtain more information about this robot you can do it by entering HERE