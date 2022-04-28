Tech News

They create an improved digital paper that brings reading closer to the natural way

By: Brian Adam

Seeking to get even closer to the natural reading experience through electronic ink devices, the E Ink company has just officially introduced the new generation of its digital paper technology called E Ink Gallery 3.

Among the advantages over the previous generation is a increased update speed both in black and white and through the different possible color modes, in addition to an increase in the maximum resolution allowed, and the possibility of offering a fullest color gamut by using a four particle ink system: cyan, magenta, yellow and white.

As specified in the press release:

In Gallery 3, black and white refresh time has been improved to 350ms, fast color mode is 500ms, standard color mode is 750-1000ms, and best color is achieved at 1500ms . (…) In addition, Gallery 3 will have an improved resolution of 300 pixels per inch (dpi) compared to the previous 150 dpi and an operating temperature of 0 to 50 degrees Celsius, on par with black and white e-readers.

Improving the reading experience

The effort to reach this milestone has been quite extensive. They talk about what have invested more than 100 million dollars for resources and R&D budget seeking to improve their technology in all aspectsand for which his entire team spread all over the world has worked in recent years.

Ultimately, it will be business customers who will be able to adapt their new generation of digital paper to integrate it into their tablet and e-book reading devices to make them available to end customers.

For Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink:

For the first time, our full-color Gallery series of ink platforms can be offered for a better e-book reading and purchasing experience, and for viewing and editing colorful documents in eNotes.

Its new generation of digital paper joins another range of recent products in an exhibition called Touch Taiwan 2022 and that will take place between April 27-29, 2022, although they will also be part of the Exhibition Week at the Taiwan Convention Center. San José between May 10 and 12.

More info/image credit: E Ink

