They create an Excel program based on artificial intelligence that performs operations and calculations based on what the user writes

As part of the Microsoft office suite, has been a tool that for years has allowed users to carry out all kinds of graphics and complex calculations through the many functions it has.

And it is that, according to the vice president of Microsoft, Charles Lamanna, Excel represents the best tool of lowcode, as it allows the user get rid of programming on code to perform most operations offered by your environment.

In that sense, Lamanna expressed the following:

I can open Excel and use it to make a list of things, without any prior training. But then you have people who—I swear to you—basically get Ph.Ds by creating super-complex derived models in Excel.

Although the capabilities of Excel are enormous, there comes a point where the possibility of taking this tool a step further is considered and making it be used for more complex operations where no need to write a single line of code or at least prevent the user from doing so.

So this is what he analytics expert and nocoder David Bressler has achieved with Excel Formula Bot, a excel formula builder based on intelligence that works from a description of what the user wants to do.

This means that the user writes in a basic language what he wants. Then the website takes care of interpret the request and execute an Excel formula that fits this.

Thanks to Excel Formula Bot you will no longer have to go to the help section of the program (in most cases), although there are still aspects of the app that need to be resolved to make your work more optimal.

Added to that is also the fact that the person you have not made your request for a clear waywhich can be even more challenging since it has to be done in English, since this is the language from which the tool performs the interpretation of what the user has written.

In that sense, the page specifies the guidelines that you must follow to make Excel Formula Bot work in the most efficient way:

Model results will be best when the message is as specific as possible (that is, referring to exact cells, rows, or columns). If you don’t get the desired results, try rephrasing your sentence. If you are using quotes, use only single quotes: double quotes will cause an error

For its development Bressler resorted to the use of GPT-3 model of OpenAI so that it could understand human language through the writings provided by users.