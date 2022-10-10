They create an AI tool capable of predicting the risk of heart disease from retinal images

The saying goes that the eyes are the window to the soul, although they can also be used to accurately predict a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease and death in less than a minute; all this with the help of artificial intelligence.

Through a new study recently revealed, an artificial intelligence-based tool that captures images of the network of retinal veins and arteries with the purpose of obtaining data to determine the risk that a person would have of suffering from a cardiovascular condition.

- Advertisement -

Added to this, the study involves the application of a non-invasive screening procedure to all those people who have a medium or high risk of developing a circulatory disease, which does not need to be done in a clinic. In this regard, Alicja Rudnicka, the main author of the study indicated the following:

This AI tool could let someone know their risk level in 60 seconds or less […] If someone learns that their risk is higher than expected, they may be prescribed statins or offered another intervention.

When talking about the main causes of disease and mortality in the world, circulatory, cardiovascular, coronary diseases, heart failure and cerebrovascular accidents occupy the first places.

In this sense, the researchers point out that, although there are numerous diagnostic procedures, these are not entirely accurate in specifying who might be more likely to develop circulatory disease.

- Advertisement -

This is where the new study arrives to solve this situation, showing that the width of the retinal veins and arteries could be key to detecting the formation of circulatory diseases accurately and early.

Based on this observation, the researchers took on the task of creating a fully automated tool with artificial intelligence, which they gave the name of Quartzwhich would be used mainly to obtain images of the retinal vasculature to evaluate them for the purpose of predict a person’s vascular health and chances of dying.

With the help of Quartz, the researchers proceeded to scan the retinal images of 88,052 participants aged between 40 and 69 years. Following this, the researchers carried out the retinal imaging study of 7,411 participants aged between 48 and 92 yearswhich are part of the European Prospective Investigation Into Cancer (EPIC)-Norfolk study.

- Advertisement -

After completing their studies, the researchers followed up on the health of the subjects, covering a period of 7 to 9 years.

The results obtained showed that both the width and its variation, as well as the curvature presented in the veins and arteries of the retinas of the eyerepresented important factors to consider in predicting death from circulatory disease in the male population.

In the case of women, the risk prediction was obtained from the area, the width of the arteries and their variation presented in the ocular arteries and veins, together with the curvature.