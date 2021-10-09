They create a vaccine that could finally eradicate malaria

Malaria has been one of the diseases that has wreaked the most havoc on humanity for thousands of years. However, it seems that modern medicine is about to eradicate its existence thanks to a vaccine.

It’s about a medically novel called RTS, S which has been approved by the World Health OrganizationIt is expected to be supplied throughout all the regions that make up sub-Saharan Africa.

Already 6 years ago the efficacy of this vaccine had been proven, but only now, after its official approval by the WHO, can it be made available to communities affected by this disease.

For those who do not know, malaria is caused by a parasite of a dangerous nature that invades the body and destroys blood cells as it goes through its reproduction process. It spreads through certain mosquitoes, and it is extremely common in parts of Africa.

In this sense, different drugs and products have been created to reduce the spread of this parasite.

However, despite the efficacy present in each of these methods, there is still an annual high rate of malaria cases (230 million) of which 400 thousand they have had a fatal outcome. Of these deaths the 95% are concentrated on the African continent.

Although there are more than 100 variants of the malaria parasite, the RTS, S vaccine focuses its action on the plasmodium falciparum, which constitutes the most common and deadly variant in Africa.

During its application in 2015 it was found that there was improvement in 4 out of 10 cases, a result that represented a notable reduction in the number of children requiring blood transfusions. However, they require four doses complete for the vaccine to achieve its purpose.

That is why the first three doses are applied one month apart, that is, to the five, six and seven months old, leaving the last dose to be applied to the 18 months approximately.

Likewise, the results showed that the vaccine is safe and did not generate serious side effects such as would be expected from a routine vaccine.

You can see the full report on the BBC.