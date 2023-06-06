They create a tool to measure the carbon footprint of digital data

- Advertisement -

Every day, people generate an enormous amount of data through their electronic devices. This data, which is created from activities like mobile phone usage, fitness trackers, and emails, is collected and stored by companies in data centers around the world.

With the exponential growth in the amount of data stored, it’s important to consider your impact on the environment and look for ways to reduce your carbon footprint. In this sense, a unique carbon footprint tool has been created that will allow companies to measure the CO2 emission of their stored data.

- Advertisement -

alarming estimates

It is estimated that by the year 2025 there will be about 180 zettabytes of data stored, which is equivalent to about 6.8 billion years of continuous Netflix streaming. This huge amount of information creates a huge demand for energy and therefore emits a considerable amount of CO2.

These figures raise the need to find ways to reduce these emissions and make decisions based on data that benefit both the environment and companies.

The first tool of its kind

The creators of this tool consider it the first in its category. It allows companies to calculate the CO2 footprint of data at each stage of its journey, from its origin to its final use, such as in artificial intelligence analysis. This tool provides detailed information on the environmental impact of data at different stages, allowing organizations to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

- Advertisement -

Professor Tom Jackson, from Loughborough Business School, highlights the importance of this tool, as it allows impact to be measured at each stage of the data journey, not just at the end. He likens this process to taking a car to a garage, where experts meticulously analyze every aspect of the vehicle to make it more environmentally friendly.

By considering factors such as tires, body shape, engine type, and driver metrics, it determines how to improve the car and reduce its carbon footprint. Similarly, this tool allows you to identify areas where action can be taken to reduce CO2 emissions from the data.

Environmental and economic benefits

Professor Ian Hodgkinson, points out that in the quest to achieve carbon neutrality, it is crucial to take into account the hidden cost of CO2 emissions associated with the use of digital technologies. Identifying and measuring the carbon footprint of data is essential to developing effective decarbonization strategies.

- Advertisement -

By using this tool, organizations can assess the environmental impact of their data projects and explore more sustainable approaches that reduce both their carbon footprint and overall carbon emissions. This not only benefits the environment, but can also generate financial savings by reducing the need for carbon offsetting.