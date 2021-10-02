They create a robot to imitate the terrible blow of the prawn mantis

When it comes to the animal kingdom, there are species that stand out for having a special characteristic that distinguishes them from the rest, either because of their appearance, their abilities to hunt food or because of their strength.

It is on the latter that a group of researchers focused on carrying out their latest project. It is a work that mixes fundamentals of robotics and biology, which were used for the development of small robots capable of exerting considerable physical force.

For this, the researchers were inspired by the prawn mantis, a 10-centimeter-long crustacean that lives in tropical waters and is recognized for having highly effective limbs.

These limbs are remarkable for generating a tremendous force capable of pierce crab shells and oyster shells.

Thus, the mantis prawn has a very useful structure to attack under water, which when it enters into action generates an acceleration that exceeds that of a 22 caliber bullet. In this video there are more details:

Although the blows of the mantis shrimp have been recorded in high-speed images, the details involved in the mechanism that generates them remain unknown to researchers. However, thanks to this new research the mystery seems to be unraveling.

In this sense, the team of engineers and biologists managed to create a model endowed with the ability to reproduce the mechanics of the prawn mantis. This made possible the construction of a robot that imitates the blows of this animal. In the link you have some videos showing the process.

Despite the results achieved so far, there is still a lot of work to be done, since the movements made by this robot are only one simplified representation of the mechanism exerted by the animal to deliver its blows.

However, the team remains optimistic that progress will be made in this line of research in order to fully replicate the movement of the mantis shrimp. Since the money is being provided by the United States military, it will surely not take long to get the results.