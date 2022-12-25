They create a quadruped robot capable of climbing walls and ceilings

Delving into the exploration of industrial facilities, although it is interesting, is not always an easy task to carry out, since it is required in many cases to work at high altitudes, as well as in spaces that do not provide much room for manoeuvrability, such as steel bridges. or shipyard welding platforms.

Doing all of this poses considerable risk to designated human personnel, which led a team of researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to develop a climbing quadruped robot equipped with magnetic feet to tackle this type of mission.

Called MARVEL (Magnetically Adhesive Robot for Versatile and Expeditious Locomotion) this robot has a weight of 8 kilos and the ability to move quickly across various types of surfaces, such as metal floors, walls, and ceilings.

This is how MARVEL was created with the purpose of being implemented in exploratory work that may put humans at risk.

When carrying out the construction of this robot, the main challenge to solve was the adhesion mechanism, which makes it possible for the robot to hold on to metal surfaces and exercise its locomotion.

In the end the solution was in the use of electromagnets and magnetic elastomerswhich give the robot the ability to adjust the magnetism of each of its feet.

Another ability that MARVEL possesses is that of scan surfaces in order to detect the presence of gaps or holes, so that later it can skirt them or move over them. To do this, the robot replicates the way in which a cat uses its front paws to analyze the objects in front of it before daring to take the plunge.

During a series of tests carried out, this robot demonstrated its effectiveness by pass over a 10 centimeter gap and an obstacle 5 centimeters high.

Likewise, MARVEL had no problem making transitions from the floor to the wall and then from the wall to the ceiling.

In addition to this, the robot showed excellent performance at speeds up to 0.7 meters per second (m/s)as well as carrying a payload of 3 kilograms of weight.

It is worth mentioning that an industrial steel storage tank was used to test the capabilities of MARVEL, where despite the fact that the structure presented a curved surface and was covered in dust, the robot had no problems to ascend through it at a speed of up to 0.35 m/s, also being able to overcome some obstacles.