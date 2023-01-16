They create a device with which you can perceive the aroma of what you see in a video

Over time we have been aware of the efforts made by people or companies to make smell part of the multimedia experience, that is, to be able to perceive the aroma of something specific that we are seeing on the screen.

However, everything has remained nothing more than an experimental phase. Well, now it seems that the issue has come up again in the CES 2023 held in Las Vegas.

It is an initiative created by the technology company aromajoin native of Kyoto, which unveiled its technology Aroma Shooteralong with a programmable scent dispenser named Aroma Player, which is designed to be worn around the neck and give the user the opportunity to perceive 6 aromas while watching videos.

It should be mentioned that the AromaPlayer constitutes an extremely easy to use tooleither with any YouTube video or with any video you have stored on your PC or mobile device.

Also, the AromaPlayer has a color-coded interfacewhich cause the aromas to be generated in sync with whatever is being shown in the video.

In this way, the tool is in charge of programming the smell, the moment in which it is generated, as well as its duration. Likewise, the AromaPlayer can combine odors so that they are perceived at the same time.

It should be mentioned that the aromas come built into small cartridgeswhich can then be replaced.

As for the smells, these are very recognizable: fresh grapefruit, burnt rubber, freshly baked bread, campfire smoke, etc..

Initially, the technology had been implemented by Aromajoin in high-end digital signage applications through a dispenser that had the ability to expel odors up to 1.80 meters away.

This is how the company now intends with Aromaplayer to make available to people a tool that allows them to create their own aromatic audiovisual experiences. When generating an aroma, the Aromaplayer uses the ambient air to then drive it through the cartridge and provide it with a specific aroma. Then the nozzles that emit the smell are directed to the user’s nose so that they can perceive it. It is worth mentioning that this device can be connected to both smartphones, as well as PCs and virtual reality headsets via bluetooth.