They create a dating app for people who want to have children

Currently dating applications are still a tool used by millions of people to meet others for romantic or friendly purposes.

And it is that, according to a 2021 survey carried out by the INE, after the pandemic it was found that about 80% of single people in this region used a dating app.

- Advertisement -

In that sense, there are dating applications oriented to different types of users. One of them launched in Spain recently, named Lullamatehas drawn attention by focusing its dynamics on the desire that men and women have to be parents.

So Lullamate has been designed with the aim of make it easier for users to find someone to be a parent with regardless of whether or not they seek a romantic relationship.

The name Lullamate is the result of the combination of the words lullaby Y mate which would mean lullaby companions.

- Advertisement -

This dating app has an algorithm that is responsible for analyzing the compatibility of the people subscribed to the application in order to establish the perfect match for co-parenting.

The person in charge of this initiative has been a Murcian entrepreneur named Esther Penalver, which is CEO and co-founder of the startup, along with three partners. Regarding the premise under which the Peñalver app is managed, he stated the following:

I understand that people are surprised, it is breaking a social paradigm, but this is already a reality beyond the app and a clandestine need.

In addition, Peñalver points out that the purpose of Lullamate is to try solve a lack present in other conventional dating applications, where users who get to establish a physical connection and generate a romance do not necessarily have in mind to add motherhood / fatherhood to that equation.

- Advertisement -

And it is that factors such as the absence of a partner, the economy or sexual preference can have a significant impact on the decision to have children.

It is worth mentioning that the Lullamate algorithm has been inspired by the book Family By Choice written by the American Rachel Hope. Likewise, the team took into account essential issues for breeding, carrying out a Field work with families where the upbringing of children is exercised without there being a loving bond between the parents, complementing this with interviews and analysis of potential users.

How Lullamate works

Regarding the operation, the first thing that Lullamate will ask you to do is define yourself, for which you will have two options: lulaif you are looking to have a child within a romantic relationship or mate if you are only looking for someone with whom to share the upbringing of your child without establishing any love bond.

After this, you will have to answer some fundamental questions in order to help the algorithm do its job and bring you closer to people who have the same interests in this field.

It is worth mentioning that Lullamate can also represent an option for LGBT+ people who also want to be parents.

If you want more information about Lullamate you can do so by entering their website