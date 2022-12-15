They arrived! AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX go on pre-order in Brazil; check the prices

AMD globally launched its new generation of video cards last Tuesday (13), and as is the strategy of the hardware giant, the domestic market was not left out. Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are available for pre-order in Europe in partner retail stores of the manufacturer with prices that charge for their high performance.

Pichau is one of the first Europeian stores to start pre-selling video cards in customized ASRock and Sapphire models. With suggested prices of US$ 899 and US$ 999, respectively, the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX can be found in the country with prices starting at R$ 7,999. Check out the products listed below: ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT: BRL 7,999

BRL 7,999 Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming: BRL 8,299

BRL 8,299 Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming: BRL 9,299

BRL 9,299 ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB: unconfirmed price The prices mentioned above are referring to spot payments with bank slip or Pix at Pichau’s store. Purchases in up to 12 installments with a credit card can generate interest that raises the value of video cards to more than R$10,000.

The new graphics cards offer a host of new and improved features that enhance the gaming experience, deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency to power 4K in higher resolution games.

For now, only the e-commerce platform in question is making the video cards available, but it is possible that consumers will have other store options to purchase the new products soon.

Radeon RX 7900 XT

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is the cheapest model among AMD’s launches. This graphics card is equipped with a Navi 31 GPU based on the RDNA 3 architecture that houses 5,376 stream processing cores, 80 cores for ray tracing processing and 80 MB of Infinity Cache. The graphics chip clocks in at 2.4 GHz.

With 20GB of VRAM on 20Gbps GDDR6 modules, the graphics card features a 320-bit memory interface to deliver 800GB/s bandwidth. This graphics card's performance is rated at up to 52 TFLOPs at FP32, which is slightly higher than the performance offered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080, which costs $1,199. The hardware has a TGP of 315W and supports resolutions up to 8K with a refresh rate of 165 Hz through its DisplayPort 2.1 ports, which, as well as the native support for the AV1 codec, is one of the differentials of the new generation of AMD video cards. The reference design form factor is 2.5 slots.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Even more advanced, the "XTX" version delivers the Navi 31 GPU in its complete form. We're talking 6,144 stream processing cores, 96 ray tracing acceleration cores, and 96MB Infinity Cache. The GPU is even faster with a maximum clock of 2.5 GHz, but for that it consumes around 40W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX features 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM available with a 384-bit wide interface, ensuring bandwidth up to 960GB/sec. The manufacturer claims that the precision computing performance reaches 61 TFLOPs — 24% more than the GeForce RTX 4080. According to AMD, this video card is capable of delivering up to 119 FPS in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 running in 4K; 140 FPS in Resident Evil Village with ray tracing and 4K; and 108 FPS in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, also running in Ultra HD resolution.

