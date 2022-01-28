Search here...
They achieve record speed with 5G SA using innovative technique

By: Brian Adam

The mobile telephony segment continues to offer advances over time. And while the obsolete communications networks are going to begin to be closed, as will happen with the 2G and 3G networks of different operators in Europe over the next year, progressively, the deployment of 5G networks continues to advance in much of the world to enable users to get faster upload and download speeds.

Most of the deployment of 5G connectivity to date in today’s world has been with non-standalone 5G (5G NSA), which relies on existing 4G infrastructure on top of which new radio technologies are deployed.

With the deployment of 5G SA networks, much more is expected, and luckily, 5G mobiles on the market have support for this 5G.

Squeezing 5G to the limit

And with this in mind, we now find that in Shanghai the first test in the world has just been carried out with the 5G SA in which the technology of carrier aggregation of three components has been used, participating in the same Nokia, China Mobile (CMCC ) and MediaTek, having reached a maximum speed of 3 Gbps.

Carrier aggregation technology merges separate bands to take advantage of each other for better speeds coupled with greater coverage and higher capacity.

In these tests, Nokia’s radio equipment, China Mobile’s mobile network and MediaTek’s 9000 5G mobile platform have been used, combining 30 MHz of 700 MHz and 100+160 MHz of 2.6 GHz to achieve the record of speed with 5G SA.

For Mark Atkinson, director of Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia:

Nokia has been very focused on leading the 5G Carrier Aggregation. This new speed record, using commercially available hardware and software, highlights how Nokia’s pioneering approach continues to drive important innovations in the market.

It also points out that:

5G Carrier Aggregation is a critical technology for mobile operators around the world to maximize the impact of their spectrum holdings and deliver enhanced coverage and capacity to subscribers. Nokia will push the boundaries of 5G to deliver industry-leading performance

