These were the first portraits of dark-skinned men

2020 was a hot year for the fight against racism and discrimination in general, but art could change the focus of demonstrations and ideologies. More than 100 portraits of Renaissance artists are being exhibited in a museum in Amsterdam, but two of them have caught the attention of the media. The reason is quite curious and breaks with paradigms: the portraits show dark-skinned men.

One of the works is a sketch that corresponds to the German painter Albrecht Dürer in 1508, and was discovered in his workshop at the time of his death; the other was made by Jan Jansz Mostaert, and dates from approximately 1525. The curious thing is that both dates coincide with periods of cruelty and slavery towards the Afro-descendant population. What does its existence mean then?

The exhibition Remember me

The Remember me exhibition presents works made between 1470 and 1570 as evidence of the flourishing that characterized the European continent in the 16th century. Despite the pandemic, the exhibition will continue until January of next year.

Although it shows a variety of works of art of the time, some have stood out for being peculiar by then. Among them, the portraits of two dark-skinned people of unknown identity. But how did they survive the madness of the Renaissance and all the trappings of “racial” discrimination?

Who were the dark-skinned characters in Renaissance portraits?

On the left, sketch by Albrecht Dürer; Right, portrait of a dark-skinned man by Jan Jansz Mostaert. Credit: Rijksmuseum.

A curious aspect (or perhaps not so much) is that, despite the renown of the masters who created the portraits of these two dark-skinned people, the identity of the characters is unknown.

The sketch of a total stranger

Matthias Ubl, curator of Dutch and early German painting and stained glass at the Rijksmuseum, acknowledged it despite best efforts. “We don’t know who he was or where they met, but he must have met in[hishometownNurembergoronatriptoVenice”hesaidreferringtoDürer’swork[suciudadnatalNurembergoenunviajeenVenecia”dijorefiriéndosealtrabajodeDurero

There is not even an explanation as to why it exists. The minds of artists are certainly complex, and with so little information on which to estimate, it is difficult to answer that question.

“We don’t know why he drew it either, for his own memory or to give it to the person in question? But he’s so true to life, non-judgmental, just true to life, and this is so rare, ”added Ubl.

An alleged Christian bodyguard

The situation is similar for the Mostaert portrait, although there is more information on this. His is the only painted portrait dating from the late Middle Ages and Renaissance to show a dark-skinned African.

Totally contrary to the customs of the time, the character is Christian because of the pilgrim’s insignia on his hat, and also has a wealthy appearance. His pose also warns us of education and high level, with one hand resting on the ornate hilt of his sword.

Some theories suggest that it is a representation of Saint Maurice, born in 250 AD in Thebes, an ancient city of Upper Egypt, but Ubl discards it. In his opinion it is a real portrait of a dark-skinned person. In addition, although his level seemed high for the time, there are also signs on his clothing that it was not so high.

“We see this man with his hand on the hilt, so proud. But something is missing. He does not wear a coat and at that time you did not have pants as we know them today. You had leggings that were attached by threads of dye to your shirt. So in a portrait of a nobleman it would have been covered. Here we are looking at a soldier. Religious. I believe that we are before the bodyguard of the Emperor Carlos V ”.

Why had the portraits not been shown before?

It is also worth inquiring into the reasons why these portraits of dark-skinned people had not previously been shown to be so ancient. At least in the case of Dürer, a scholar of self-portraits, it could be due to an interest in protecting him from degradation. Unlike his other works, this was a chalk-drawn portrait and could deteriorate as it is displayed in museums.

However, Friso Lammertse, the curator of 17th-century Dutch paintings at the Rijksmuseum, came up with another explanation. There is a reality that we cannot deny and that is that racism has a long history and is still latent in many societies. But there is a difference between rejection due to aversion and lack of interest. Both could play a role in the omission of these works.

The Renaissance was a key stage for artistic manifestations and thought. However, historians agree that it was a purely European phenomenon, with little access to other ethnic groups. However, some point out that this was not the case in the Mediterranean region, for example, where interculturality was more common.

Reference:

Earliest European portraits of African men on show together for first time. https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2021/sep/28/earliest-european-portraits-of-african-men-on-show-together-for-first-time-durer-mostaert-rijksmuseum-amsterdam