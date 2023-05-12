These SSDs contain the lyrics of a Coldplay song without anyone knowing

Nicholas Starke, cybersecurity researcher, did not expect to make this strange discovery while quietly digging into the firmware of Kingston SSDs. Indeed, the latter fell completely by chance on the lyrics of the song “The Scientist” by Coldplay. Impossible to know if this little easter egg has a real use or if it is simply a whim of a developer.

If SSDs are part of our daily lives, it must be admitted that a large part of users do not know how they really work. In reality, you don’t need to know more than the method of connecting to your PC, you will say – and you would be right – but it can sometimes be interesting to dig inside these very mysterious little storage devices. . This is precisely the hobby that Nicholas Starke, a cybersecurity researcher, indulges in.

However, precisely, the latter recently had a discovery that was unusual to say the least. While rummaging through the firmware of an SSD manufactured by the Kingston brand, it comes across a strange text. “Come up to meet you, tell you I’m sorry. You don’t know how lovely you are”. The most music-loving among you will surely have recognized it: these are the lyrics of the song The Scientist, by the British group Coldplay.

This builder hid the lyrics to a Coldplay song in his SSD

These words were discovered in version SKC2000_S2681103 of the firmware that runs SSDs from the manufacturer Kingston, in particular the KC2000 model as noted by Bleeping Computer. “I have absolutely no idea why they are in the firmware”explains Nicholas Starke, about the lyrics of The Scientist. “I have seen many firmware images in my life and this one is unique”.

So, simple joke of a developer or real technological interest? Difficult to say, as Kingston does not pronounce on the subject. It is not impossible, for example, that these lyrics serve as a sample to test the storage capacities of the SSD. In any case, if you no longer remember these words, you now know where to look.

Source : Bleeping Computer