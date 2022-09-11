These six actresses played Queen Elizabeth II: where can you see them?

The stories behind the Buckingham Palace they are innumerable and the image of Isabell II was always shrouded in a halo of mystery: those are the perfect ingredients for cinema and television to see in the monarch a character worthy of bringing to the screen.

Some have done great jobs in their representation of the queen who spent the longest time in power in the history of the United Kingdom. This selection presents them to you and includes the platforms on which you can see these productions.

The king’s speech

Film about King George VI showing a young before she became queen. (The Weinstein Company)

The Duke of York became King of England under the name of George VI (1936-1952) after the abdication of his older brother, Edward VIII. His stutter, which was a great inconvenience for the exercise of his functions, led him to seek the help of Lionel Loguean expert speech therapist who managed, using a series of unorthodox techniques to improve that difficulty of the monarch.

In this 2011 production, directed by Tom Hopperin which they participated Colin Firth Y Helena Bonham Carter, you can see a 10-year-old girl before she became leader, when she was simply Elizabeth. She gave life to the actress Freya Wilson. Available in hbo max.

queen

Helen Mirren in the leading role of the movie "The Queen".

This 2007 film takes an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the interaction between Isabel II and the prime minister Tony Blair during their struggle, after the death of Dianato reach a compromise between what was a private tragedy for the royal family and something more public, given the social pressures for the palace of buckingham express a show of pain at the height of the popular impact that the tragic accident of 1997 had.

This forces the queen to pay public tribute on live television to Diana. The royal family even attends the public funeral of the princess in the westminster abbey. Helen Mirren brought the queen to life and her performance earned her a Oscar as best actress. It can be seen in the service StarzPlay.

Precisely, the actress referred to the death of the queen: “I am in mourning along with the rest of my country for the death of a great queen. I am proud to be part of the Elizabethan era. If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it,” she told The Post this Thursday.

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Film in which a fictional Queen Elizabeth has a cameo with the protagonist. (New Line Cinema)

The agent austin powers faces the doctor again Evil one and his accomplice mini me, who after escaping from a maximum security prison force Austin back into action. Gold Membera mysterious character who helps the Evil Doctor in his plan to dominate the world, travels back in time and kidnaps the protagonist’s father.

In this film the actress jeanette charles played a queen Isabel II very different from how she is usually seen: in one scene she is seen dancing with the seducer Austin (Mike Myers), a parody of James Bond. Available in HBOMax.

The Crown (Seasons 1 and 2)

Claire Foy’s performance as the queen earned her a Golden Globe for best actress. (Netflix)

The first season covered the period leading up to the death of Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, until the first years of the reign of the now deceased monarch. These chapters portrayed the challenges she faced as queen, mother, wife, and sister. Although the dialogue is fictional, the main events depicted were based on historical events.

Season 2 of the drama covered from the mid-1950s to the 1960s and in both the queen was played by actress Claire Foywho deserved a Golden Globe by his action. Both seasons can be seen on the service of Netflix.

The Crown (Seasons 3 and 4)

Olivia Colman played a Queen Elizabeth II at the height of her maturity. (Netflix)

The third season required a change of actress to bring the monarch to life. Is now Olivia Coleman who gives life to the queen but in a more adult time. This new installment begins in 1964, when the queen discovers that Anthony Blunthis private art collector, is actually a spy for the KGB and continues until the mid-seventies, when the princess margaret attempts suicide after divorcing lord snowdon.

For its part, the fourth season of this show that can be enjoyed through the platform Netflixcovers the period between 1979 and 1990: it is set during the 11-year career of Margaret Thatcher as prime minister. Lady Diana Spencer It is introduced at the beginning of the series.

spencer

Actress Stella Gonet gave life to Queen Elizabeth II in this film by Pablo Larraín. (Neon)

This 2021 feature film focuses on the princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), at odds with the Windsors after a very unhappy marriage to the current King Charles. They want her to keep up appearances as a member of the royal family. However, the princess wants to expose her quirky and unique personality to everyone, including the media.

in the film Diana feels an overwhelming isolation and particularly the character of the Queen isabel II, by the actress Stella Gonet, she is captured from the periphery, always with a disapproving look for the princess. The film is available on the platform Prime Video.

