These seven Xiaomi phones, including the POCOPHONE F1, will not receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition

Xiaomi is one of the brands that launches the most phones on the market. In fact, the mess is such that it does not hurt a guide to understand how the ecosystem of the Asian manufacturer works. A release guide that is coupled with a constant deployment of software in which there are always models that are left out, something that will happen now with the arrival of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

This customization layer was initially launched exclusively for the models sold in the Chinese market, but over time Xiaomi has encouraged itself to distribute it globally among different models. We have already seen those who will receive it and now we know those who will be left without savoring it.

Redmi 7 series is left out

And it is that with the arrival of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the company has decided to leave out some of its mobiles. Models released in 2019 that are left without savoring more versions of MIUI and this is the first absence. In fact, this information is confirmed on Xiaomi’s global Telegram channel.

Redmi 7

Redmi Y3

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7s

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 7A

POCOPHONE F1

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition is more than a new version, an update of Xiaomi’s own customization layer focused on optimize performance and correct various problems generated in previous versions.

With MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition comes a performance optimization in terms of battery thanks to better management of background processes, giving priority to the functions that we are executing in real time and taking priority away from other apps that we are not using.

The striking thing about these absences is that many of these models have upgraded to MIUI 12.5, so the excuse of a hardware that can not support the new version of the customization layer may sound strange. A version to which, among others, all models of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 11 series will be able to choose, along with other recent models launched by the Asian giant.

These seven models will stop receiving updates, but all its functions will remain just as functional, so you will not have any problem to continue using them.

