These renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra show its renewed design

There is less left for the new members of the Galaxy S family to be official. The Korean manufacturer is expected to convene the press in January 2022 for its next Unpacked event, where it will present the new series Samsung Galaxy S22.

Within this family we will meet Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. And of the latter, the first renders based on information that has been leaked have just been filtered so that we can get an idea of ​​what the next workhorse of the Seoul-based firm will be like.

Notably These renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been made based on different leaks, so some details of the appearance of this phone may vary slightly.

This could be the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Following @UniverseIce comments on my # GalaxyS22Ultra, I asked my sources to investigate. Seems a prototype w / uniform body frame indeed exist but I got no confirmation on the camera housing design. Nonetheless, here two updated renders depicting these prospective differences. pic.twitter.com/14bNzFxqDP

– Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 26, 2021

Saying that the source of the leak is @onleaks, a well-known leakster whose posts usually have a fairly high hit rate, so we can give the renders he has posted quite true.

It should be noted that the well-known leaker of German origin published some first renderings of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but @UniverseIce, another heavy hitter when it comes to leaking information, indicated that his informants told him that the design of the frame is different. And @OnLeaks confirmed this data stating that there are two prototypes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with slight changes in the frame design.

Regarding the novelties that we will find on an aesthetic level, we can see mainly that the side frame, which will feature metallic finishes, is slightly wider. This could be reduced in a greater structural resistance against possible bumps and falls.

In addition to the change in the framework, we see more changes in the Galaxy S22 Ultra design from Samsung. For example, the camera module undergoes slight changes, but you have to take all this information with tweezers.

Regarding the possible Samsung Galaxy S22 family unveiling date, at the moment it is a complete mystery and we will have to wait for the Seoul-based manufacturer to send the press invitations to see when one of the most anticipated series will be official.

And beware, there could be surprises, since the latest rumors point to the possibility that the Korean manufacturer takes advantage of this Unpacked to present a new Samsung Galaxy Note with which to revive the historic series of phablets. But, for now, it’s just a rumor …

