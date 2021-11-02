These renders of the next MacBook Air show off its revamped design

Last week Apple surprised us with its new generation of MacBook Pro computers. We talked about the first laptops of the firm to launch the powerful M1 Max processor, in addition to offering a different look and where the notch appears on the scene for the first time. And it seems like the next MacBook Air will follow in their footsteps.

Apple marked a before and after by implementing the well-known notch in the iPhone X, the first model of the Cupertino-based firm to have this element on the screen. Now rumors suggest that heThe company of the bitten apple will do without this component in its next generation iPhone 14. O at least in the more vitaminized models.

But it seems that it is being one of the great novelties of the next laptops of the company. The first to release this element have been the MacBook Pro. And the next model that could have notch would be the MacBook Air.

This will be the surprising design of the 2022 MacBook Air

Next year’s redesigned M2 MacBook Air, with @RendersbyIan! – White bezels- White keyboard – Full-sized function keys- Wedge design = gone- MagSafe- NOTCHMore ​​here: https://t.co/sL4ODJQOzx pic.twitter.com/1txKab4ZDG

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 23, 2021

Or this is what emerges through the message on Twitter that has been published Jon prosser and where it shows the layout of the 2022 MacBook Air. Taking into account that this leakster has quite a lot of prestige in the sector, and that he is an expert on issues related to Apple, we can give the information he has published quite true.

In this way, we see a laptop that offers a really slim design, especially on the screen bezels, that will be more minimalist than ever. In addition to offering the first renders of the 2022 MacBook Air, Jon Prosser also revealed that there will be a white version. A tonality that we have not seen since 2010 and that many followers of the brand will want to have with total security.

Continuing with the novelties that this laptop will have, Prosser points out that The MacBook Air will feature MagSafe 3 support, as well as dual Thunderbolt 4 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It should be noted that these renders They were created from a person who saw a prototype of the MacBook Air, so there could be some other change in the design. Regarding the characteristics, it is expected to have the new Apple M2 processor.

It is clear that Apple has set the trend again and we will see more and more devices with the notch feature. For example, today some images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 have been leaked, where you can see the next tablet of the Korean manufacturer with this element.

Now, we just have to wait for Apple to present its next generation MacBook Air, probably at the beginning of 2022, to see what it surprises us with.

