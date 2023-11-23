These northern lights in Alaska were not of natural origin, but artificial!

To study the formation of the Northern Lights and the behavior of plasma waves in the ionosphere, researchers created miniature Northern Lights in the sky above Alaska. A phenomenon visible up to 500 kilometers away.

Alaskans saw an unusual phenomenon last week in the form of a small Aurora borealisvery localized. This is a series of experiments carried out by several American universities using the radio transmitters of the Haarp observatory ( High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program ).

The Haarp was built to study the highest strata of the’ atmosphere, namely the thermo sphere and the ionosphere. The observatory uses a phased antenna array, consisting of 180 antennas spread over 12 to 16 hectares, with a maximum power of 3.6 megawatts. From November 4 to 8, several experiments were carried out to create artificial luminescence to study the Northern Lights. The researchers emitted series of pulses of radio waves at different frequencies between 2.8 and 10 megahertz.

A red and green stain visible 500 kilometers around

The pulses last 30 seconds, during which they sendenergytogaslocated in the atmosphere, creating a process ofionization. For the next 30 seconds, when transmission is cut, theelectronsrecombine with themoleculesAndatoms, which produces visible luminescence at an altitude between 200 and 250 km. According to Haarp, the phenomenon should be visible to people up to 500 kilometers from the observatory, and look like a light stain.colorred, even green.

Despite the extremely limited scope of the phenomenon, some conspiracy theoristssocial networksdid not hesitate to make the connection with the northern lights seen in France last week, although they were of natural origin.

This is not the first time that the Haarp has created an artificial aurora borealis , since the very first such experiment dates back to 2005 . In addition to studying the mechanisms behind the northern lights , researchers hope to discover whether certain plasma waves amplify other very low-frequency waves, and whether these plasma waves can be used by satellites to detect and avoid collisions.