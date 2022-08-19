These Motorola phones have already confirmed their update to Android 13

With the launch of 13, we now have to wait for manufacturers to confirm which of their devices are going to update to this new version, and has been one of the first manufacturers to confirm their models.

Hopefully all devices released this year will upgrade to android 13 from the end of this year, and of 2022 are all the mobiles that Motorola has which will update to the new version of the operating system.

Motorola that will update to Android 13

Motorola has very discreetly announced the first mobiles that will update to Android 13. It has not released any press release with a list, but has already reported through the Motorola UK support page which models are going to update to Android 13.

If we enter their website and go to the “Select your product” tab, we can first select the product family and then a specific model. By clicking on a model we will see if it will update to Android 13 or not.

Of all his mobiles we see that at the moment Ten Motorola mobiles have confirmed their update to Android 13, and all are models launched during this last year. Surely over the weeks the list of devices will expand. At the moment the confirmed models are:

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge (2022)

Moto g stylus 5g (2022)

Motog 5g (2022)

Moto G82 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G42

Moto G32

It is unknown when Motorola will start updating its devices to Android 13, it has not yet published a calendar, so surely until the end of the year or early 2023 we will not see the first updates.

Via | GSMArena