These iPhone 13 Pro with special cases are capable of stopping bullets, how?

Mobile manufacturers design their phones to be as rugged as possible (or so we want to think), which includes falls from certain heights, dust, liquids, or immersion in water for a series of minutes at a maximum depth of meters. Although until now, no one had cared if our phone was capable of stopping a bullet to save our lives.

And that is precisely what Caviar has developed, a luxury firm that every year tends to dress Apple phones in another at prices of authentic scandal. Now, after the first model of December 2020, inspired by the iPhone 12 Pro, it is the turn of this year’s devices that recoated with the strongest materials to prevent a bullet from hitting its owner. Quite a sacrifice.

The second generation arrives

What Caviar has done is nothing more than to announce the launch of a whole range of iPhone 13 Pro models customized with that Stealth 2.0 case that, in addition, incorporates a whole series of security measures around the cameras, which are completely blind on the back and also, according to the manufacturer, on the front. Maybe to prevent anyone from taking control of them or using Face Id for dark purposes? In any case, they also offer the Titanium model that does reveal the three sensors of the smartphone.

What is evident is that a product like this Stealth 2.0 by Caviar is focused on a very specific user, who wants to protect himself and contemplates among his possible daily incidents that someone shoots them and, with luck, the bullet hits the phone to avoid greater evils. Because that is the ultimate goal of this personalized model: to protect the life of the owner above that of the mobile which, apparently in the video that you have just above, is not exactly that it comes out very well.

As is customary at the firm There are not many units available to buy with this bulletproof protection since only 99 units will be manufactured. In the case of the iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage, that bulletproof protection will cost us about 5,650 euros, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB reaches the amount of 7,100. To that you must add the costs of tariffs and customs, which will significantly increase the cost of the invoice.

