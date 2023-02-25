These ‘exclusive’ iPhone 15 leaks may as well be an iPhone 14 with a USB-C port

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus aren’t bad phones, but they’re also not very exciting phones. With the same design, screens, processor, and dual 12MP camera system as the iPhone 13, there’s little reason to upgrade over last year’s model. And based on the latest leaks, this year will bring more of the same.

Apple hasn’t changed the design of the iPhone since the iPhone 12 brought back the flat edges, and the latest round of iPhone 15 rumors show a phone that will continue that trend. Based on a pair of “exclusive” leaks (via Macrumors) and renders (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 15 looks extremely similar to the iPhone 14 with the same shape and dual-camera setup. The only visible changes are a slight curve to the edges that should feel a little more comfortable to hold.

Curiously, 9to5Mac seems to think the screen of the smaller iPhone 15 will increase to 6.2 inches, the first new screen size since Apple introduced the 6.1-inch iPhone 11. This is the first time we’ve heard this rumor, and 9to5Mac’s own iPhone 15 Pro leak doesn’t indicate it will have a larger screen. Both leaks show noticeably smaller bezels, which would allow Apple to increase the size of the screen without increasing the size of the phone.

The latest leaks also confirm that the Dynamic Island, a marquee feature of the iPhone 14 Pro that is already inspiring Android copycats, will be coming to the rest of the iPhone 15 line. And of course, the Lightning port has been replaced with a USB-C one.

But even if the screen is slightly bigger, it looks like the Pro models will be the ones to buy—especially the iPhone 15 Ultra, which is rumored to have numerous upgrades, including an A17 processor, periscope zoom lens, a titanium body, and capacitive buttons.

For all the latest news and rumors about this year’s handsets, check out our iPhone 15 superguide.