These could be the prices of the Ryzen 7000

Already there are only a few weeks left until the long-awaited new generation of AMD processors, the 7000, hit the market. It is expected that they will do so a few weeks before the debut of Intel’s Raptor Lake, As we have been anticipating for a few months, we are heading towards a very interesting fall for people who are considering assembling or updating their PC, because Along with new chips, the arrival of the new generations of GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA is also expected, perhaps the expected global debut of Intel in this market and, for those who are not looking for the latest, also the probable price drops of the components of previous generation.

Thanks both to the information that the manufacturers have been providing and to the leaksWe already have enough information. about the new chips that are to come. In the case of the Ryzen 7000, this is what we know about the first four integrated:

Processor Architecture Scale Cores/Threads base frequency Turbo Cache TDP Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5GHz 5.7GHz 80MB (64+16) 170 watts Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7GHz 5.6GHz 76MB (64+12) 170 watts Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 40MB (32+8) 105 watts Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7GHz 5.3GHz 38MB (32+6) 105 watts

Thus, even in the absence of performance tests and the feedback On the part of the first users who get a Ryzen 7000, we already have complete information about the chips. The key now is, of course, to see if ZEN 4 is able to provide the performance promised by AMD.

Well, actually that’s one of the two keys. The other, of course, is the prices with which the Ryzen 7000 will hit the market.. In this regard, it has been rumored for a long time that in the integrated ones with eight and six cores we can expect prices somewhat lower than those of the previous generation, but that in the Ryzen 9 of the 7000 series the prices could be higher.

Popular leaker (and watcher, in this case) Momomo_us, has posted on a tweet prices, we can understand that preliminaries, but that they put us on the track of what we can expect from the four Ryzen 7000 processors mentioned in the table. These prices come from the Canadian retailer, PC-Canada, and are therefore in Canadian dollars:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (100-100000514/WOF): 1,158 Canadian dollars (883.10 euros).

(100-100000514/WOF): 1,158 Canadian dollars (883.10 euros). AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (100-100000589/WOF): 798 Canadian dollars (603.98 euros).

(100-100000589/WOF): 798 Canadian dollars (603.98 euros). AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (100-100000591/WOF): 631 Canadian dollars (481.20 euros).

(100-100000591/WOF): 631 Canadian dollars (481.20 euros). AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (100-100000593/WOF): 435 Canadian dollars (331.73 euros).

Comparing the prices with the current generation processors at the same retailer, we can see that the Ryzen 9 7950X is priced C$158 higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 7900X is priced C$13 less than the Ryzen 9 5900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X is priced C$216 more than the Ryzen 7 5700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X is priced C$15 less than the Ryzen 7 5700X. Ryzen 5 5600X.

However, of course, there are two important points that we must not forget. The first and fundamental is that, as I have already indicated, we must assume that they are provisional prices, so we must not take them as a law written in stone. And the second is that we talk about debut prices on the market compared to prices of chips that have been on the market for two years and that, in addition, they are about to leave the latest generation category, an aspect that undoubtedly has an impact on prices.