These concepts of the Apple Watch Series 8 show us its possible design

Apple has been dominating the watch market with an iron fist since it launched its first wearable. And every year they have been launching new versions that improve their predecessor. Now, the next smartwatch from the manufacturer, the Apple Watch series 8is getting closer, so a designer has decided to create a render based on previous rumors to give us an idea of ​​what the Cupertino-based company’s next smartwatch will look like.

Apple is expected to introduce three versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 in September, along with the next generation iPhone 14. There will be an Apple Watch Series 8, a second SE version and a third shock and drop resistant model is expected.

And now we can see what would be the design of this new generation of smart watches that could surprise us by offering a quite remarkable aesthetic change, as you will see later.

This could be the design of the Apple Watch Series 8

First look at Apple Watch Series 8 packed with powerful innovations and the new design.Made by @ld_vova (Volodyk Design) Instagram – https://t.co/ozaMeXFYfZRT & Like please!#Manzana #AppleWatch #AppleWatchSeries8 pic.twitter.com/OcLURSwtGQ

— Volodymyr 🇺🇦 (@ld_vova) May 22, 2022

Now, after knowing some details of the next smart watch from Apple, through the companions of Phone Arena we have been able to see the possible design of this smartwatch from the firm of the bitten apple.

As you can see in the Twitter message posted by this user, his particular vision of the Apple Watch S8 is based on a design with a squarer screen with the bottom rounded to better fit your wrist.

Also we see that the front glass becomes completely flat, in addition to reducing the front frames so that this smart watch is an “all screen”. We can also see the grilles for the speaker located on the left and the digital crown with the corresponding button on the right side.

Regarding technical characteristics of this Apple Watch Series 8it is not known if the three versions will have the same functions, but we can assure you that this model will have a heart rate sensor, pedometer, altimeter, blood oxygen level monitor… Rumors suggest that the manufacturer will surprise with three new options to measure temperature, blood sugar and blood pressure, but at the moment they are just rumors, so take this information with a grain of salt.

Regarding the launch date, Apple usually presents all its news in September of this year, so very soon we will know all the details of the different versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 that will hit the market.

