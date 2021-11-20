These benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 with Exynos 2200 processor show its power

One of the most anticipated phones is the series Samsung Galaxy S22. We know that the manufacturer will present its new generation of flagships in February 2022. In addition, it will be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which has been delayed its launch due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

And as the next one draws near Samsung’s big Unpacked event, little by little more details related to this range of devices are leaking. We recently learned that the Samsung Galaxy S22 with a Qualcomm processor could possibly reach more markets.

Historically, Samsung has made two launches. On the one hand, a Galaxy S with a Qualcomm processor for the American, Canadian and little else markets, as well as a version with its own Exynos processors that reaches the vast majority of markets.

The problem is that Samsung is having a lot of trouble keeping the Exynos 2200 processor in production, the one in charge of bringing the Galaxy S22 series to life. The reason? The lack of components due to the supply problems that plague the whole world.

Exynos 2200 processor performance revealed

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy S22 Benchmarks Geekbench

We do not know if the Samsung Galaxy S22 will arrive in Spain with a Snapdragon processor or with an Exynos processor, but now we can know the performance of the version with a Samsung processor.

More than anything because a new Geekbench listing shows the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra going through its particular performance test. We see what is the international variant of the smartphone (SM-S908B) and which comes equipped with the Exynos 2200 processor (S5E9925).

In tests carried out with a model that has 8 GB of RAM and Android 12 as the operating system, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos processor achieved 691 points in the Geekbench 5 single-core test and 3,167 points in the multi-core test.

It should be noted that these are tests carried out by Samsung, since it is most likely that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will start with 12 GB of RAM. In this way, the data that this benchmark throws only serves to give us an idea of ​​the performance that the most vitaminized processor of the Seoul-based company can offer.

However, as the next Samsung Unpacked approaches, let’s remember that lor more likely the Galaxy S22 series will be presented in February 2022, more information about these devices will be filtered. So, the only thing we can do is wait for the leaks to return to the load …

