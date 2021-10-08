These are your options to save your vaccination record digitally

Now that the coronavirus is part of our history, so is the vaccine. At this point most people are vaccinated or are close to being vaccinated, so there are also many with their relevant primer. They confirm that they have been vaccinated once or twice and provide basic information about the person

And this will be very necessary now that unrestricted travel and the opening of food outlets, cinemas, etc. will soon begin. It is possible that in Latin America these types of requirements are not common, but in other regions a test card is required before entering a place.

Avoiding problems

But the primer is small and, well, it is a physical element that we can lose from so much carrying around. To avoid this stress it is better to save it digitally and show it in the different places we go. There are several options but first you have to make sure that in our region there are no better alternatives.

In several places in the United States such as California, the booklet is delivered digitally through the mail. So in that case the work is already done, it’s just a matter of never deleting that particular email, downloading the file and having it on your cell phone.

In that same country there are also states where an application saves this information and it is only a matter of having it installed. With it we can prove that we are vaccinated, so again in this case the task is already done.

However, if you do not have this luck, the most direct option is to take a photograph of the primer. Make sure your name and all relevant information is clearly visible. If you decide to use this method, make sure your phone has a password, to avoid problems in case of theft. Also, make sure you always have a copy in the cloud.