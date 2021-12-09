These are the VPNs we can trust according to a Consumer Reports study

We always talk about VPNs as the great solution for our security and privacy on the internet. In theory this is so, however a recent study carried out by Costumer Reports does not refer to the industry in very good terms. In this work, the most popular services were analyzed, showing that in reality they do not deliver what they promise. The study has shown that VPNs are not so secure and also those that we can trust.

There are several factors that impact these assessments that are worth knowing to be more careful when choosing a VPN service.

Consumer Reports Says VPNs Aren’t That Secure

Among the main flaws that Consumer Reports points out about the VPN market is the way they are sold and promoted, that is, their public relations. Generally, these services offer “the maximum anonymity on the internet” or “the best protection against hackers and online tracking”, however, this is not necessarily the case. Even with the security mechanism that VPNs represent, many websites have mechanisms to accurately determine our location, even if we are masked. In addition, as for hackers, it is also somewhat relative considering that social engineering is a technique for which a VPN does not protect you.

Another interesting point is the use of bombastic terms that might not even mean anything. Consumer Reports in their study talks about VPN services that offer “Military Grade Encryption”, something that technically does not exist because a standard has not been created for it. There are even 42 different encryption implementations in different segments of the United States Armed Forces.

Regarding the security factor, the study indicates that the greatest danger is the same companies that can manipulate the traffic and are guilty of data filtering. But also, there is something to take into account and that is that the least reliable are those that promise to be free.

Finally, the study indicates that the best VPNs we can trust are: Mullvad, PIA, IVPN and Mozilla VPN. These alternatives are presented as the most honest based on what they offer and what they provide to the user. Furthermore, they are much more transparent than the 51 taken as an initial sample and the 29 tested to analyze their behavior. Considering all this, take into account the mentioned options if you want to get a VPN.