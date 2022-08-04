These are the trends of the labor market in technology

are the trends in jobs

With the innovations that human society has witnessed in recent years, the world of work has changed, especially in the technology industries. This is why TechSmart has brought the predictions for jobs in technology made by the director of the museum of the Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyDavid Nunez.

Remote and hybrid work will continue

Even though everything is getting back to normal after a long time in pandemiccompanies will continue to handle remote or hybrid work contracts, according to the case. In addition, in a busy , technology workers will be willing to make their workplaces more flexible.

David Nuñez also indicates that In the event of a recession or economic crisis, some companies will return their employees to the offices only to justify investments and long-term real estate contracts.

On the other hand, companies located in cities that have been known worldwide for hosting technology industries such as Silicon Valley, in the United States, will have problems finding workers due to the high costs of living in those places, something that will take advantage emerging regions in the startup sector, such as Tel Aviv or Shanghai.

Independent work will continue to gain followers

Freelance professionals will become an important part of companies, even forming entire work teams, they could form groups to offer their services but without reaching the formality of the agencies to avoid tax expenses and bureaucratic processes.

But also, people who decide to work in this way will become overloaded with activities because they will risk taking two full-time contracts at once, so they will avoid meetings and work from corporate computers to be able to do everything from the same computer. Likewise, they must acquire new knowledge in project management and soft skills such as assertive communication and sales strategies.

No code and Low Code as a new opportunity

Platforms to create applications and websites without knowing programming will continue to grow in the digital market, as there are many people who need to create applications. Nevertheless, this will be an opportunity that those who already have computer knowledge will know how to take advantage of better and in web development.

David Núñez, indicates that “Having a portfolio with interesting applications made with no code, combined with a decent training in Full – Stack development, will make you an irresistible candidate for any company”.

However, the negative side of this type of help on the web to make applications is that those who plan to work in the technology sector will have to sell their professional profiles much better.

Bootcamps will take students away from universities

These trainings offer individuals a practical preparation for the work environment with the corresponding certifications and accreditations, and Much cheaper than college. And just as they become increasingly specialized in some aspect of technology, companies will begin to see these spaces as strategic places to recruit talented workers.

Artificial intelligence will be the new co-worker (photo: El Chapuzas Informático)

Blockchain and Web 3 will prevail

David Nuñez indicates that for now Web 3 does not end up convincing companies and the creations on this technology seem only interesting demonstrations, rather than something real. Same case with the Blockchain, that although there is already a lot of talk about this innovation, it seems that it is generating more expectations than it can really meet.

However, Nuñez explains that in a range of 3 to 5 years Web3 will start to establish itself in a more credible wayso those interested in learning and earning money can start learning about it.

Professionals with knowledge in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be highly valued

Until very recently, positions related to these topics were only for PhDs or post-doctoral students, but now these types of tools are much more accessible to people who are interested in science and computing. Therefore, very attractive vacancies will be opened for people who have knowledge in this type of technology, yes, they will have to know very well about the ethical debates around it, the algorithmic biases and the real limitations of AI.

Artificial intelligence will be the new partner in engineering teams

Code-generating artificial intelligences like Codex or Copilot will contribute to the development of code bases, so They will be widely used in the most time-consuming and complex coding tasks, while engineers will focus on systems design and simpler coding tasks. It will be all teamwork.

: