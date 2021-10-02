These are the three Twitter bots that you cannot miss

Are you a Twitter user even a little, do you know Twitter bots even a little and would you like to take advantage of them … even a little? Well take note, because we bring you the three Twitter bots you can’t miss to round off the experience in the bird’s social network.

It is true: Twitter is the social network of hatred, a poisonous and terribly mismanaged hole that, however, has its undoubted value, and that is that if as a social network it is pure poison, as a source of information it has no rival today . That’s the way things are and since the only thing you can do about it is to stop using Twitter … If you are not going to do it, what less if you know one of its best tools: Twitter bots.

Three really useful Twitter bots

What are Twitter bots? What its name indicates: bots, or what is the same, small programs developed to perform certain actions automatically and all the user needs to do to run them is “call them by name” or at most tell them what to do with a word or two.

However, there are a lot of Twitter bots and most of them are mere amusements without much fuss; those focused on social media information also abound; and the least, they are authentic utilities that can serve the common of the users of the platform. Of the latter, we show you the three that we consider essential, talking about Twitter bots.

@DownloaderBot

Of all the Twitter bots that exist, this is probably the most popular, since it allows you to download any video that is shared on the social network in an instant and with the greatest ease. Simply reply to the tweet you are interested in downloading a video for with a “@DownloaderBot” (without the quotes) and it will automatically reply with a link to your own download gallery with all the accumulated.

Follow @DownloaderBot on Twitter.

@threadreaderapp

One of the hallmarks of Twitter is the character limit that each tweet allows, which is why those who want to tell a story publish the famous threads, and they are not always pleasant to read because of the noise that sneaks in or because of the format itself . Well, this bot solves the problem of a feather: with a “@threadreaderapp unroll” it will create a separate page with all the thread in clean and without cuts.

Follow @threadreaderapp on Twitter.

@RememberMeBot

Finally, this is another of the most popular Twitter bots on the scene, perhaps because of the bad mood that is usually breathed in the social network and the taste for hitting ‘zascas’. But it can also serve other purposes, because as its name suggests, its function is to remember a tweet on the indicated date. How? Like this: reply to the tweet with, for example, a “@RecuerdameBot let me know on December 25 at 2:00 pm.”

Follow @RecuerdameBot on Twitter.

And this is all for now. The best way to use these Twitter bots -or others- and don’t forget it is, of course, to follow them as you follow any other user. And try them, it’s free and so you discover how they work!