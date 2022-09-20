These are the Telegram news for this month of September

, WhatsApp’s most direct competition in the messaging segment, delights us days with a new update to its service, with news focused mainly on emojis, in addition to improving animations, and more.

One of the novelties that may attract the most attention is the arrival of a new link format for usernames, with which the platform tries to make it easier for users to share their public profile, group or channel in any other place. from Internet.



- Advertisement -

First, infinite reactions arrive, and for all users, which includes a wide variety of reaction emojis, including those that until now were only available to subscribers. The most used reactions will appear first each time the list is opened.

Emojis as one of the great protagonists of news

Subscribers will now have the animated emoji status, being able to choose an emoji as a status so that it is shown in an animated way next to the name, and indicates that the emoji will replace the subscriber badge Premium in the chat list, in groups and in the profile.

Perhaps in the future we will see more news related to the states.

For those who usually log out regularly, Telegram now has a Improved login flow, being able to receive login codes via registered email address or verify using Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google.

- Advertisement -

iOS users will also find new interfaces and fun animations for registration and login, practically the same ones that Android users have had for a long time.

With respect to new binding format for usernames: username.t.meTelegram, justifies its arrival for those who want to emphasize their name in the address, or for those who find it difficult to find the key (/).

For Android, it is now possible to change the priority of downloads simply pressing the element that you want to modify to drag it to a new position in the list, prioritizing the download elements that are in the highest positions in the list.

- Advertisement -

They also arrive new animations to Android when opening, closing and changing mediaand for those using Android 13, you will now be able to choose a Telegram themed icon that aligns with your theme settings on mobile.

From Telegram they are already advancing that they are preparing the new update, of which they have not given more information about it, although this question is interesting because its rival, WhatsApp, usually brings news by the dropper, despite the push of recent times.