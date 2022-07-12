these are the strangest social networks in the world

Over the years, social have become essential for many people, whether for leisure or even for business. We are all more than used to using the most popular ones such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter, but there is much more to choose from. In fact, on the Internet we have some of the options, and in this article we are going to review some of them.

Most popular networks like Instagram have alternatives that we all know, but beyond these there are some social networks that you may be very surprised to learn about. It is true that most of them are reserved for the United States or are in Englishbut we can use some of them perfectly from our country. whisper This is one of the most curious social networks that we can find on the Internet and, in fact, you don't even need an email to participate in it. Its mission is collect secrets or things that nobody wants to say to their faceand everything is done anonymously.

Moving around it is very simple. At the top we have a search engine to be able to find secrets of all kinds, whether they match the search or are similar. The net it is completely in english and to use it we must be over 18 years old.

Prison Inmates

Another one of those networks that you surely do not know. Prison Inmates becomes a social network that connects people who are in jail with others who are outsideand as stated on the website of this network, it has more than 1,000 inmate profiles.

In it you have access to the photos of the inmates who participate in this social network, as well as all those paintings or writings that they publish. A somewhat special social network that is not for everyone.

Pet

A social network that focuses solely on our pets. Do not think that it is only for those people who have a dog or a cat at home, here you will find people with horses, reptiles or pigs as pets.

Here you can find a place to publish the experiences you have with your pets and share them with other users, as well as find a blog that will give you interesting information about caring for these.

DiaperMates

We have possibly reached the rarest social network of all the ones you will find on this list. This social network is designed solely and exclusively for adults who are diaper loverssomething that may sound strange, but that seems to have a certain pull.

The web is quite complete, and in it you will be able to find almost everything related to diapers. He has a blog that gives advice on this type of “clothes”as well as a forum to consult doubts.

Fubar

Fubar becomes the bar of social networks. This network tries to imitate the experience of being in a bar from homeand allows us to talk or chat in one of the many virtual rooms it has for it.

In addition, this social network is having daily events and raffles, as well as sponsored events. Actions such as sharing photos or making friends will give us points and we will level up to unlock rewards, an incentive to continue using Fubar.

Ravelry

This social network is also somewhat special, and it is a meeting point for all those people who like to sew and knit. On this website all these people will find an ideal place to exchange sewing patterns.

It is a much more active social network than it might seem at first, and in it you can share all kinds of work done with wool and threads. One of those social networks so specific that surely you have never heard of it.