These are the strangest products presented at CES 2022

This week has been very busy in the world of technology in the framework of the CES 2022 fair. Google announced its fast pairing feature and Samsung has shown an experience based on the metaverse. Additionally, we have seen developments that are oriented to the automotive sector. However, CES 2022 is also a showcase for products that may be a bit strange to us.

Therefore, we are going to list the most eccentric technological developments that have been presented at CES 2022.

The strangest products of CES 2022

OLED screen with LG bike

This product developed by LG consists of a 55-inch OLED screen whose shape has an R-shaped curvature. Right in front, it has an exercise bike so that, the idea is that we take a kind of virtual bike ride, without leaving home.

It seems like an idea related to the pandemic and confinement, so it seeks to provide an outdoor experience within your room.

Lilli Lights Lamp

The fact that the products on this list are rare does not mean that they do not represent any utility. The Lilli Lights Lamp is a development that comes with the purpose of supporting people with dyslexia. The device uses a technology patented by the same manufacturer called “Mirror Effect” that seeks to facilitate reading.

In this way, the lamp generates rays of light that are invisible to the eye, but which contribute to a better perception of the words shown in books.

Alienware Nyx Server

The idea of ​​this server is that we can connect the television, the game console and even the computer, in order to access them as quickly as possible. In that sense, if you are playing and want to switch to the TV, you will only have to press a button instead of the whole process of turning off the console and changing the image input.

A light bulb that monitors your health

In our days we use smartwatches and smartbands that among their characteristics, is the monitoring of our vital signs and other values. To work, we must wear them and it is in this way that monitoring begins.

However, the bulb developed by Sengled It uses radar technology and through the signals it emits, it can track our heart rate and more. However, there is not much information about its complete operation. It would be of great help if you have the possibility to notify emergency numbers in case the signs show serious alterations.