These are the specifications of the future realme GT Neo 5, according to a new leak

Shortly after a leak revealed at the beginning of the month that the new realme GT Neo 5, successor to the Realme GT Neo 3 (numbering 4 is skipped), would exceed the current record in fast cable charging through the variant with a 4,600 mAh battery, whose technology would reach 240W fast charging, thus exceeding the maximum limit of 210W available in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 ExplorerNow there is a new leak that provides more information about this model a few months after its official presentation.

With the caution that this entails, in the absence of official confirmations, looking back, we can see how we spend less and less time charging our smartphones, when until a few years ago it took a few hours, and advances are coming first to high-end mobiles and then go down to more affordable models.



Its fast cable charging breaking a new record

And if the full fast charge of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer is only 9 minutes, the charging of the new device will take even less time, although there is still no information on this point.

And now, thanks again to the Digital Chat Station leaker, in their new report It affects the existence of two variants, one with a 5,000 mAh battery and 150W fast charge and another with a 4,600 mAh battery with 240W fast charge, but in its new filtration it also contributes that this model would abandon the mid-range of MediaTek processors to have a high-end processor from Qualcomm, precisely with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, one of the most powerful on the market.

It also points out that this model will have a 6.7″ AMOLED screen, 2,772 x 1,240p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The processor would be accompanied by 6.8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while it would house 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In the photographic section, its filtration indicates that the rear camera configuration will consist of a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera with optical image stabilization, accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle camera and another macro camera, although there is still no information on these cameras. details, although yes on the front camera, which will be 16MP.

It is pointed out that it will also have 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, and will also carry the fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen. At the moment there is no information regarding prices or the markets where the company plans to put it up for sale, although it is a model that will give a lot to talk about over the next year.